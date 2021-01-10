Sport

Soccer boss says it's safe to play, even as cases rise

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
10 January 2021 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

The Premier Soccer League does not plan to suspend the 2020-21 season despite SA being knee-deep in the second wave of Covid-19, league chair Irvin Khoza said.

The current football season was delayed by two months because the previous season finished only in September. The league spent about R100m to have the previous season played in a strictly health-controlled "bio bubble" environment...

