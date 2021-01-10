Sundowns glide to another victory

Mamelodi Sundowns are strolling towards ending the first round of the DStv Premiership on top of the log and unbeaten after they defeated Baroka FC 2-0 for their seventh victory of the season in Polokwane yesterday.



Lyle Lakay's 56th-minute free kick and Themba Zwane's 90th-minute strike gave the Brazilians the spoils at Peter Mokaba Stadium, helping Sundowns stretch their lead over Swallows FC by three points...