Sundowns glide to another victory
10 January 2021 - 01:09
Mamelodi Sundowns are strolling towards ending the first round of the DStv Premiership on top of the log and unbeaten after they defeated Baroka FC 2-0 for their seventh victory of the season in Polokwane yesterday.
Lyle Lakay's 56th-minute free kick and Themba Zwane's 90th-minute strike gave the Brazilians the spoils at Peter Mokaba Stadium, helping Sundowns stretch their lead over Swallows FC by three points...
