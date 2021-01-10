Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends

Percy Tau's recall from loan by English Premier League team Brighton & Hove Albion this week is testament to a player with tremendous ability who has also throughout his career been a model of tenacity, no matter where he is sent to play.



Early in his career Tau - still only 26 and reaching his peak as he realises his dream of playing in the EPL - was sent in the 2015-16 season by Mamelodi Sundowns on a six-month loan to National First Division side Witbank Spurs. He took to the assignment, which most rising stars would have seen as a demotion, with an enthusiasm matching his exuberant playing style. Tau relished and learned from the game time he received, and came back to quickly become a key player in the Downs combination that won the 2016 Caf Champions League a few months later...