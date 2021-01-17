Big Sam scores a major win in his first Black Country derby
17 January 2021 - 00:15
West Bromwich Albion recorded their first win under Sam Allardyce as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in a see-saw Black Country derby in the English Premier League yesterday.
Brazilian attacking midfielder Matheus Pereira converted twice from the spot...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.