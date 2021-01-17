Dortmund slip up with 1-1 draw against strugglers Mainz 05
17 January 2021 - 00:17
Borussia Dortmund had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 home draw against struggling Mainz 05 on Saturday that kept them in fourth place in the title race, four points off the top.
Dortmund, who missed a late penalty, did everything right in the first half with close to 70 percent possession and 11 shots on goal, but they wasted a slew of chances and Jude Bellingham also hit the woodwork...
