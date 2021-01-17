Kaizer Chiefs show signs of form with second win in a row at Cape Town City

Having notched one win in their first nine DStv Premiership games, Kaizer Chiefs will be much bolstered by a second victory in succession this week, 2-0 against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.



Deadly Strikes from Chiefs’ young guns Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (seventh minute) and Happy Mashiane (18th) had Amakhosi cruising at 2-0 up inside 20 minutes. City piled on the pressure in the second half‚ but could only pull one back through Fagrie Lakay’s 83rd-minute strike...