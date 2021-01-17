Koeman says Messi will have final word on fitness
17 January 2021 - 00:17
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says he will allow Lionel Messi to take a decision on his fitness ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
Messi missed Wednesday's penalty shootout victory over Real Sociedad after picking up an injury in last weekend's victory over Granada...
