Kolpak lads returning throws up a dilemma
17 January 2021 - 00:14
Kyle Abbott's recent decision to join the Titans has left local cricket with a moral conundrum.
How former Kolpak contract holders are reabsorbed into the fold has become a matter for debate after the loophole that allowed foreign nationals from trade partner countries the same rights as EU residents was closed. The door shut when the UK left the EU on January 1...
