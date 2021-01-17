Sport

Kolpak lads returning throws up a dilemma

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
17 January 2021 - 00:14

Kyle Abbott's recent decision to join the Titans has left local cricket with a moral conundrum.

How former Kolpak contract holders are reabsorbed into the fold has become a matter for debate after the loophole that allowed foreign nationals from trade partner countries the same rights as EU residents was closed. The door shut when the UK left the EU on January 1...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  2. 'Missing' Manyonga may miss Olympic Games Sport
  3. Chiefs see the importance of being Ernst Sport
  4. TTM already haunt PSL with bad publicity Sport
  5. Pretoria's table-topping rivals play out snore-draw derby Sport

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?