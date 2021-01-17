SA's cricket women to re-emerge in Durban
17 January 2021 - 00:16
After almost a year of no activity, Cricket SA (CSA) senior women's national team will finally return to international action when they take on Pakistan in a limited-overs series in Durban.
The series, which will be played in a bio-secure environment from Wednesday at Kingsmead, includes three ODIs and as many T20s where players' match fitness is going to come under scrutiny given the lengthy break due to Covid-19...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.