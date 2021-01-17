SA's cricket women to re-emerge in Durban

After almost a year of no activity, Cricket SA (CSA) senior women's national team will finally return to international action when they take on Pakistan in a limited-overs series in Durban.



The series, which will be played in a bio-secure environment from Wednesday at Kingsmead, includes three ODIs and as many T20s where players' match fitness is going to come under scrutiny given the lengthy break due to Covid-19...