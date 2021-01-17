Sport

When training breaks the law

David Isaacson Sports reporter
17 January 2021 - 00:14 By DAVID ISAACSON

Bianca Buitendag has had to find creative ways to surf legally amid beach closures to keep training for the Tokyo Olympics.

The George-based wave artiste has even gone out on a fishing boat, with the necessary permit, to access the breakers around the Garden Route...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  2. 'Missing' Manyonga may miss Olympic Games Sport
  3. Chiefs see the importance of being Ernst Sport
  4. TTM already haunt PSL with bad publicity Sport
  5. Pretoria's table-topping rivals play out snore-draw derby Sport

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?