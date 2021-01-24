Andy Murray tests positive and is out of Aussie Open
24 January 2021 - 00:03
Former world No 1 Andy Murray said he was "gutted" after deciding to withdraw from next month's Australian Open tennis championships following a positive test for Covid-19 earlier this month.
The 33-year-old Murray, a wildcard, said on Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus and was in self-isolation in his home near London...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.