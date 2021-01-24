Bulls secure a final berth
24 January 2021 - 00:05
The Bulls did enough to squeeze out a good outcome from an uninspiring performance at Loftus Versfeld yesterday.
A place in the Currie Cup final at Loftus next weekend has been secured but coach Jake White will know they must improve if they are going to be crowned champions...
