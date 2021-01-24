Chad has a golden feeling

Chad Le Clos describes himself as a "huge underdog" for the Tokyo Olympics, but he can't shake the feeling that another crowning moment awaits him.



He arrived on the Games stage at London 2012, downing American legend Michael Phelps to steal the 200m butterfly gold. Le Clos added the 100m butterfly silver a few days later, and four years later he landed two more silvers, in the 100m 'fly and 200m freestyle...