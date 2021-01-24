Sport

Chiefs maintain unbeaten league run with a draw in Stellenbosch

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
24 January 2021 - 00:03 By Sazi Hadebe

Stellenbosch (0) 0

Kaizer Chiefs (0) 0..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TTM already haunt PSL with bad publicity Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs show signs of form with second win in a row at Cape Town City Sport
  3. Unplugged by BBK: The Safa House snoozefest must be ended Sport
  4. Koeman says Messi will have final word on fitness Sport
  5. Pretoria's table-topping rivals play out snore-draw derby Sport

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology