'Yacoob harassed me'
24 January 2021 - 00:00
Suspended Cricket SA (CSA) acting CEO Kugandrie Govender alleges she was verbally harassed by retired judge Zak Yacoob, the embattled organisation's interim board chairperson.
A disciplinary hearing against Govender is set for January 28 after her suspension last month on three allegations of misconduct...
