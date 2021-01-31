Soccer

Cas reinstates Caf boss Ahmed Ahmed pending his appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has dramatically reinstated Ahmed Ahmed as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) temporarily, pending an appeal against a five-year ban from the sport.



Ahmed has taken an appeal against his ban to the international sporting court - the highest body in sports judicial decisions - in Lausanne, Switzerland. Cas released a statement on Friday saying the appeal will be heard on March 2, 10 days before the Caf presidential election, and for positions on the Fifa council, on March 12...