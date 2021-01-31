Soccer
Cas reinstates Caf boss Ahmed Ahmed pending his appeal
31 January 2021 - 00:00
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has dramatically reinstated Ahmed Ahmed as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) temporarily, pending an appeal against a five-year ban from the sport.
Ahmed has taken an appeal against his ban to the international sporting court - the highest body in sports judicial decisions - in Lausanne, Switzerland. Cas released a statement on Friday saying the appeal will be heard on March 2, 10 days before the Caf presidential election, and for positions on the Fifa council, on March 12...
