Soccer
Drama aplenty as Bucs make it three in a row against old enemy Chiefs
31 January 2021 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates capitalised on Kaizer Chiefs' errors to run out 2-1 DStv Premiership winners in tricky conditions in yesterday's Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium, to make it three wins on the trot.
Chiefs' defensive errors contributed to Thembinkosi Lorch's 38th-minute opener, and Siphesihle Ndlovu added an easy second for Pirates in the 80th. Daniel Cardoso pulled one back for Amakhosi in the 85th...
