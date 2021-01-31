Soccer

Drama aplenty as Bucs make it three in a row against old enemy Chiefs

Orlando Pirates capitalised on Kaizer Chiefs' errors to run out 2-1 DStv Premiership winners in tricky conditions in yesterday's Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium, to make it three wins on the trot.



Chiefs' defensive errors contributed to Thembinkosi Lorch's 38th-minute opener, and Siphesihle Ndlovu added an easy second for Pirates in the 80th. Daniel Cardoso pulled one back for Amakhosi in the 85th...