Soccer
High-flying Birds too tough to bring down
31 January 2021 - 00:00
Swallows FC simply are too resilient to lose a match in the DStv Premiership.
Brandon Truter's team defied the odds for the umpteenth time at Lucas Moripe
Stadium yesterday, on this occasion substitute striker Joseph Mhlongo's 75th-minute goal earning the high-flying Dube Birds a deserved 1-1 draw against title chasers SuperSport United...
