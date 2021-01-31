Unplugged by BBK

Mulaudzi sold dreams and delivered nightmares

"It's been four wonderful years, moments I'll cherish forever. Thank you for helping me become a better man and for getting me closer to my best. To the board, players, fans and technical team, it's been a pleasure. It's time to spread my wings, the sky is the limit."



That is how Rushine de Reuck signed off in his farewell tweet to Maritzburg United, the Natal Midlands club which for four years he called home...