Rugby
Older Boks returning to SA are not doing it for a bob
Experienced players and those who are still developing can forge a symbiotic relationship
31 January 2021 - 00:00
The presence of current and returning Springboks from overseas richly contributed to the heightened hype around the just completed Currie Cup.
Of course, a public starved of rugby for much of 2020 served to pique interest too but there is no denying the generous spread of players who have played at the highest level helped bring more eyes to the competition...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.