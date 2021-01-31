General
Proteas batsmen need to up their game for next Test
31 January 2021 - 00:02
SA were caught in a web of spin during the seven-wicket loss in the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi and questions have arisen on how the team should be balanced going into the second and final match in Rawalpindi from Thursday.
The Proteas were mesmerised by the spin wizardry of Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali who claimed 14 of the 20 wickets in the comprehensive victory to expose SA's fragility in subcontinent conditions...
