Soccer
Relief for Newcastle after Wilson double against Everton
31 January 2021 - 00:00
Newcastle United celebrated their first Premier League win in 10 games and lifted some pressure off their manager Steve Bruce after two goals from Callum Wilson gave them a deserved 2-0 win at Everton yesterday.
The 16th-placed Magpies put some distance between themselves and the bottom three after Wilson scored his 50th and 51st Premier League goals to leave them on 22 points from 21 games, nine more than 18th-placed Fulham who have two games in hand...
