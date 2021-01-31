Soccer

Struggling Wolves plunge further down the log

Crystal Palace extended Wolverhampton Wanderers' winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory yesterday as midfielder Eberechi Eze provided a moment of magic in a dull game with a fine second-half strike.



Palace's first win in four league matches moved them to 13th in the standings with 26 points, three clear of Wolves who are 14th after eight games without a victory...