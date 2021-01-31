Soccer
Struggling Wolves plunge further down the log
31 January 2021 - 00:00
Crystal Palace extended Wolverhampton Wanderers' winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory yesterday as midfielder Eberechi Eze provided a moment of magic in a dull game with a fine second-half strike.
Palace's first win in four league matches moved them to 13th in the standings with 26 points, three clear of Wolves who are 14th after eight games without a victory...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.