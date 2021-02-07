Soccer

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has eyes on clash with Bayern Munich

In Hansi Flick's awe-inspiring Bayern Munich, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane knows what he is up against in tomorrow's Fifa Club World Cup semifinal in Qatar, and it is no wonder he is downplaying the African champions' chances.



Mosimane has been the subject of hero-worship and sour grapes since he became the first black sub-Saharan African to coach the continent's Club of the 20th Century in October...