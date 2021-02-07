Soccer

Aston Villa goal after 74 seconds enough to down Arsenal

An early goal from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa beat a sloppy Arsenal 1-0 yesterday to move up to eighth in the Premier League standings, consigning the visitors to a second defeat in as many games.



Villa took the lead after 74 seconds when Bertrand Traore pounced on a loose back pass by fullback Cedric Soares and cut the ball back to Watkins, whose first-time effort was deflected past Arsenal's debutant goalkeeper Mat Ryan...