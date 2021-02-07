Soccer
Aston Villa goal after 74 seconds enough to down Arsenal
07 February 2021 - 00:00
An early goal from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa beat a sloppy Arsenal 1-0 yesterday to move up to eighth in the Premier League standings, consigning the visitors to a second defeat in as many games.
Villa took the lead after 74 seconds when Bertrand Traore pounced on a loose back pass by fullback Cedric Soares and cut the ball back to Watkins, whose first-time effort was deflected past Arsenal's debutant goalkeeper Mat Ryan...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.