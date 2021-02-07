General
Aussie Open: Djokovic, Nadal may have thunder stolen by Thiem and Zverev
07 February 2021 - 00:00
No man has dominated the Australian Open like Novak Djokovic, but the steely Serb's reign over the hard courts of Melbourne Park may be set for its biggest challenge in years when the tournament gets under way tomorrow.
Bidding for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, the world No 1 and double-defending champion remains the runaway favourite at his favourite grand slam where he once remarked that he felt touched by the "divine"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.