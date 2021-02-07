General

Aussie Open: Djokovic, Nadal may have thunder stolen by Thiem and Zverev

No man has dominated the Australian Open like Novak Djokovic, but the steely Serb's reign over the hard courts of Melbourne Park may be set for its biggest challenge in years when the tournament gets under way tomorrow.



Bidding for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, the world No 1 and double-defending champion remains the runaway favourite at his favourite grand slam where he once remarked that he felt touched by the "divine"...