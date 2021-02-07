Sport

General

England vs India: England in command after Joe Root double-century

07 February 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

England captain Joe Root became the first batsman to smash a double-hundred in his 100th Test, crafting a massive 218 runs to put his team in charge of the opening match against India in Chennai yesterday.

The 30-year-old registered his second double-century in three matches as England amassed 555/8 on a flat wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hit and miss for new club bosses in the Premier Soccer League Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Mulaudzi sold dreams and delivered nightmares Sport
  3. Older Boks returning to SA are not doing it for a bob Sport
  4. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  5. 'Kings Park a right royal mess' Sport

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...