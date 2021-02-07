General
England vs India: England in command after Joe Root double-century
07 February 2021 - 00:00
England captain Joe Root became the first batsman to smash a double-hundred in his 100th Test, crafting a massive 218 runs to put his team in charge of the opening match against India in Chennai yesterday.
The 30-year-old registered his second double-century in three matches as England amassed 555/8 on a flat wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.