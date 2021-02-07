General

England vs India: England in command after Joe Root double-century

England captain Joe Root became the first batsman to smash a double-hundred in his 100th Test, crafting a massive 218 runs to put his team in charge of the opening match against India in Chennai yesterday.



The 30-year-old registered his second double-century in three matches as England amassed 555/8 on a flat wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium...