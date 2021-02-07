Sport

General

Mzuvukile Magwaza’s mission impossible on track after gunshot drama

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 February 2021 - 00:00

Three years after his left thigh bone was shattered by a bullet from an assault rifle, Cape Town boxer Mzuvukile Magwaza is on the verge of an unlikely comeback.

He has journeyed through three surgeries, learning to walk unassisted again, unemployment and even depression, fighting through it all with the help of a few friends and his own Herculean determination...

