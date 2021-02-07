General
Naomi Osaka blasts ex-Japanese PM over sexist remark
07 February 2021 - 00:00
Japan's three-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka yesterday said sexist comments by the head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee were "ignorant" but she refrained from calling on Yoshiro Mori to resign.
The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, said this week women talked for too long in meetings. He later retracted and apologised for the comments he had made in a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee, but refused calls to resign...
