Soccer

Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla has his sights set on promotion

Can Richards Bay follow former lower-league sides Baroka FC (second division, semifinals in 2011) and TS Galaxy (first division, final 2018) in upsetting Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup. It is a competition Amakhosi still dominate in terms of the number of times they've won it (13) despite their struggles in recent times.



It's a question Simo Dladla, the 41-year-old coach of Richards Bay, has constantly had to answer this week as he prepared his GladAfrica Championship side to meet Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium today...