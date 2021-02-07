Soccer
Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla has his sights set on promotion
07 February 2021 - 00:00
Can Richards Bay follow former lower-league sides Baroka FC (second division, semifinals in 2011) and TS Galaxy (first division, final 2018) in upsetting Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup. It is a competition Amakhosi still dominate in terms of the number of times they've won it (13) despite their struggles in recent times.
It's a question Simo Dladla, the 41-year-old coach of Richards Bay, has constantly had to answer this week as he prepared his GladAfrica Championship side to meet Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium today...
