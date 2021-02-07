Soccer
Top EPL clubs keen to give online racism the boot
07 February 2021 - 00:00
Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton have joined forces to condemn the racial abuse suffered by players, officials and supporters on social media.
United's Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz are among those to have received racist abuse online in recent weeks...
