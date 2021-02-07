Soccer
Top guns Manchester City on the hunt for sad sacks Liverpool
Pep Guardiola’s men will go 10 points clear of the Reds if they win today
07 February 2021 - 00:00
With champions Liverpool on the ropes, Manchester City have the chance to knock Jurgen Klopp's side effectively out of the Premier League title race at Anfield on Sunday evening.
City are beginning to look unstoppable having won their last nine Premier League games while Liverpool's midweek defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion has left them seven points adrift...
