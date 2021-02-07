Soccer
Uthongathi make Orlando Pirates sweat for tricky cup win
07 February 2021 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates laboured but beat defensive Uthongathi FC at Orlando Stadium in the Nedbank Cup last-32 on Saturday.
On a wet surface Gabadinho Mhango's 63rd-minute strike earned MTN8 champions Bucs a place in the last 16 of the season's only other trophy tournament...
