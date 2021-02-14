General

Adrenaline junkie Giniel de Villiers has limits

Dakar Rally star Giniel de Villiers enjoys his adrenaline sports over and above racing, from kite surfing to mountain biking, but there are endeavours even he prefers to skip.



"One thing I've never tried before and will never try is bungee jumping," he told the Sunday Times in a video interview from his Stellenbosch home this week. "There's just something about bungee jumping that doesn't excite me...