AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy all set for battle of the Cape Flats

Benni McCarthy is doing all he can to remain calm, optimistic and realistic about what he can achieve at AmaZulu FC - a club that has been punching below its weight for close to three decades.



The former Bafana Bafana striker joined the Durban club at the end of last year and has been trying to fulfil new boss Sandile Zungu's lofty ambition to make Usuthu a top four finisher in the DStv Premiership...