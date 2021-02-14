Sport

Unplugged by BBK

Consistency goes a long way to place of plenty

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
14 February 2021 - 00:03

Win, draw, lose. That is the story of Orlando Pirates who seem to lose the word consistency from their vocabulary at irregular intervals.

The schizophrenic nature of the Sea Robbers is such that one suspects that if various ventures were to be sanctioned at several laboratories to develop a medication to cure their ailment, the trials will come a cropper...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. More arrests in Maties rugby money saga? Sport
  2. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  3. Golden Arrows fail to hit their targets Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Mulaudzi sold dreams and delivered nightmares Sport
  5. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has eyes on clash with Bayern Munich Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Orlando Pirates product has point to prove for Botswana team Jwaneng Galaxy Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer explains the reasons behind his chopping and ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates more convincing as they sweep aside Cape Town City Soccer
  4. Josef Zinnbauer admits Pirates lacked conviction in cup win over Uthongathi Soccer