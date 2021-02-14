Sport

Soccer

Dedication to his goal the mark of Ronwen Williams' success

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
14 February 2021 - 00:00

Ronwen Williams has a lot to deal with this year, but such is his laid-back demeanour and positive take on the challenges of life that when you chat to him you immediately get a sense of someone who's eager and ready to roll up his sleeves and tackle whatever tasks lie ahead.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper, born in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, and given his debut in the Caf Champions League at SuperSport United by Gavin Hunt when he was 18, has been a serial winner...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. More arrests in Maties rugby money saga? Sport
  2. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  3. Golden Arrows fail to hit their targets Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Mulaudzi sold dreams and delivered nightmares Sport
  5. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has eyes on clash with Bayern Munich Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters