General
Fernando Alonso 'OK', looking forward to F1 season
14 February 2021 - 00:00
Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said he was well and looking forward to the start of the season after fracturing his jaw in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.
The Spaniard's Alpine (Renault) team said he will remain under observation for 48 hours after an operation on Friday and expected him "to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.