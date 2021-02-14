Sport

General

Fernando Alonso 'OK', looking forward to F1 season

14 February 2021 - 00:00 By reuters

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said he was well and looking forward to the start of the season after fracturing his jaw in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

The Spaniard's Alpine (Renault) team said he will remain under observation for 48 hours after an operation on Friday and expected him "to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season"...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. More arrests in Maties rugby money saga? Sport
  2. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  3. Golden Arrows fail to hit their targets Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Mulaudzi sold dreams and delivered nightmares Sport
  5. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has eyes on clash with Bayern Munich Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60 Motorsport
  2. Spanish GP circuit renews contract for 2021 F1 race Motorsport
  3. Renault F1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul leaves team Motorsport
  4. Alonso undergoes surgery for fractured jaw after bicycle accident Motorsport