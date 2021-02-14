General

Fernando Alonso 'OK', looking forward to F1 season

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said he was well and looking forward to the start of the season after fracturing his jaw in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.



The Spaniard's Alpine (Renault) team said he will remain under observation for 48 hours after an operation on Friday and expected him "to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season"...