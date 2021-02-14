Soccer
Liverpool fall apart yet again
14 February 2021 - 00:00
An error by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson helped Leicester come from behind to earn a 3-1 win yesterday, with the champions losing three successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2014, when they were managed by Brendan Rodgers.
Liverpool were again forced into a defensive reshuffle due to Fabinho's injury, with January loan signing Ozan Kabak handed his debut. The 20-year-old's slip let Jamie Vardy in in the first half, only for the Leicester striker to hit the crossbar...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.