Soccer

Liverpool fall apart yet again

An error by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson helped Leicester come from behind to earn a 3-1 win yesterday, with the champions losing three successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2014, when they were managed by Brendan Rodgers.



Liverpool were again forced into a defensive reshuffle due to Fabinho's injury, with January loan signing Ozan Kabak handed his debut. The 20-year-old's slip let Jamie Vardy in in the first half, only for the Leicester striker to hit the crossbar...