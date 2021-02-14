Sport

Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns off to a flyer in continental clash

14 February 2021 - 00:00 By Marc Strydom

Mamelodi Sundowns clinically got off to a winning start in the 2020-21 Caf Champions League group stage, dispatching tough Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal 2-0 on Saturday night.

Strikes from Mosa Lebusa in the 10th minute and substitute Kermit Erasmus in the 90th earned Downs an efficient return...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. More arrests in Maties rugby money saga? Sport
  2. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  3. Golden Arrows fail to hit their targets Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Mulaudzi sold dreams and delivered nightmares Sport
  5. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has eyes on clash with Bayern Munich Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters