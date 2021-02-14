Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns off to a flyer in continental clash

Mamelodi Sundowns clinically got off to a winning start in the 2020-21 Caf Champions League group stage, dispatching tough Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal 2-0 on Saturday night.



Strikes from Mosa Lebusa in the 10th minute and substitute Kermit Erasmus in the 90th earned Downs an efficient return...