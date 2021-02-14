Soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns off to a flyer in continental clash
14 February 2021 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns clinically got off to a winning start in the 2020-21 Caf Champions League group stage, dispatching tough Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal 2-0 on Saturday night.
Strikes from Mosa Lebusa in the 10th minute and substitute Kermit Erasmus in the 90th earned Downs an efficient return...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.