Rafael Nadal on course as doubts linger over Djokovic

Second seed Rafa Nadal overcame stiff early resistance from Britain's Cameron Norrie before easing into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory on Saturday.



After being heckled by a loud-mouthed fan in his previous round, Nadal enjoyed an incident-free evening in an empty Rod Laver Arena to reach the round of 16 at a grand slam for the 49th time in his career...