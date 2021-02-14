General
Rafael Nadal on course as doubts linger over Djokovic
14 February 2021 - 00:00
Second seed Rafa Nadal overcame stiff early resistance from Britain's Cameron Norrie before easing into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory on Saturday.
After being heckled by a loud-mouthed fan in his previous round, Nadal enjoyed an incident-free evening in an empty Rod Laver Arena to reach the round of 16 at a grand slam for the 49th time in his career...
