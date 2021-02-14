Sport

General

Rafael Nadal on course as doubts linger over Djokovic

14 February 2021 - 00:00 By REUTERS

Second seed Rafa Nadal overcame stiff early resistance from Britain's Cameron Norrie before easing into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory on Saturday.

After being heckled by a loud-mouthed fan in his previous round, Nadal enjoyed an incident-free evening in an empty Rod Laver Arena to reach the round of 16 at a grand slam for the 49th time in his career...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. More arrests in Maties rugby money saga? Sport
  2. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  3. Golden Arrows fail to hit their targets Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Mulaudzi sold dreams and delivered nightmares Sport
  5. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has eyes on clash with Bayern Munich Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Rafa Nadal back in form at Australian Open Sport
  2. Aussie Open: Djokovic, Nadal may have thunder stolen by Thiem and Zverev Sport
  3. With history in sight, Nadal seeks to scratch 12-year itch in Melbourne Sport
  4. Rafa Nadal out of Spain's ATP Cup tie against Australia with back issue Sport