SA going north could see game go Down Under

Southern hemisphere domination of RWC expected to weaken

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
14 February 2021 - 00:02

SA's entry into Europe's PRO Rugby competition may erode the southern hemisphere's stranglehold on the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Former Wallabies and Crusaders coach Robbie Deans argues SA exiting Super Rugby and forging stronger ties with the north will weaken the game in the south while steeling the countries involved in PRO Rugby...

