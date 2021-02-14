Rugby
SA going north could see game go Down Under
Southern hemisphere domination of RWC expected to weaken
14 February 2021 - 00:02
SA's entry into Europe's PRO Rugby competition may erode the southern hemisphere's stranglehold on the Rugby World Cup (RWC).
Former Wallabies and Crusaders coach Robbie Deans argues SA exiting Super Rugby and forging stronger ties with the north will weaken the game in the south while steeling the countries involved in PRO Rugby...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.