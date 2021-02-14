Sport

General

Walk in the park for SA's T20-ers

14 February 2021 - 00:00

Finally, SA have something to be cheerful about in Pakistan.

The Proteas comprehensively beat Pakistan by six wickets yesterday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to level the series at 1-1 and render the remaining match today a decider...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. More arrests in Maties rugby money saga? Sport
  2. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  3. Golden Arrows fail to hit their targets Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Mulaudzi sold dreams and delivered nightmares Sport
  5. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has eyes on clash with Bayern Munich Sport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Proteas on the back foot as they lose T20 opener against Pakistan Cricket
  2. Klaasen after loss to Pakistan: ‘Interesting that Proteas are playing good ... Cricket
  3. Miller set to embrace leadership role against Pakistan in three-match T20 series Cricket
  4. Smith 'grateful to the PCB': Pakistan to tour SA Cricket