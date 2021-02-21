All Blacks great Carter announces retirement from professional rugby
21 February 2021 - 00:00
New Zealand’s World Cup-winning flyhalf Dan Carter yesterday announced his retirement from professional rugby after an illustrious career spanning 19 years.
The 38-year-old, capped 112 times by New Zealand, played his last Test in 2015 when he produced a man-of-the-match display to help the All Blacks to victory over Australia in the World Cup final...
