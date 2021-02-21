General

Comfortable win for Lions over Warriors

The Warriors were blinded by the light emitted by the galaxy of stars the Lions threw into their opening T20 Challenge clash at Kingsmead yesterday. The Lions chalked up a four-wicket win with Rassie van der Dussen (64 off 41) and Kagiso Rabada (3/23) showing their class. It was always going to be a tall order for the Warriors against a Lions team studded with internationals.



They could even afford to leave Wiaan Mulder out. Van der Dussen strode to the crease with the Lions in a spot of bother on 19/2 in the third over but he batted with composure to take his team to within reach of the 158 target. He batted in concert with Temba Bavuma (41 off 35) but both fell to shots that gave the Warriors some hope...