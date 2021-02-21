General
Daniil Medvedev holds quite a few aces
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Daniil Medvedev fired a mental barb at Novak Djokovic ahead of their Australian Open decider, declaring the pressure was all on the Serbian champion's shoulders.
The relentless Russian will contest his first final at Melbourne Park today and look to claim his maiden grand slam title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2 7-5 at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.