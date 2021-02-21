Sport

General

Daniil Medvedev holds quite a few aces

21 February 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Daniil Medvedev fired a mental barb at Novak Djokovic ahead of their Australian Open decider, declaring the pressure was all on the Serbian champion's shoulders.

The relentless Russian will contest his first final at Melbourne Park today and look to claim his maiden grand slam title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2 7-5 at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs denied visas as Morocco opens a Pandora’s box Sport
  2. Boxing bribe claim after North West Gambling Board cans sponsorship Sport
  3. Olympics could cost SA an arm and a leg, or maybe just a toe Sport
  4. SA runners can break 100-year relay drought at the Tokyo Olympic Games Sport
  5. SA going north could see game go Down Under Sport

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...