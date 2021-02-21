General

Daniil Medvedev holds quite a few aces

Daniil Medvedev fired a mental barb at Novak Djokovic ahead of their Australian Open decider, declaring the pressure was all on the Serbian champion's shoulders.



The relentless Russian will contest his first final at Melbourne Park today and look to claim his maiden grand slam title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2 7-5 at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena...