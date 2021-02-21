Rugby

Ebrahim Rasool refuses to whitewash Western Province problems

WP Rugby board chair Ebrahim Rasool says it would be tantamount to spin doctoring to suggest all was well in the beleaguered union.



WP's financial woes and acrimonious boardroom resignations have been well documented and their latest blow was confirmed this week when team and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi jumped ship to the Sharks...