Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs must consolidate leads

Kaizer Chiefs would have felt they deserved more than a point, but Gavin Hunt's work in progress Amakhosi will need to strategise to consolidate a lead better than in their 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium yesterday.



Reeve Frosler put Chiefs ahead in the 29th minute, Bradley Grobler's penalty levelling matters in the 67th. Chiefs coach Hunt, seemingly deciding that changing mistake-prone goalkeepers has been counter-productive, opted to retain Itumeleng Khune despite the error that led to AmaZulu's winner in Chiefs' 3-2 defeat at this ground on Wednesday...