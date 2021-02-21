General
Moment of Zen for Naomi Osaka
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Naomi Osaka scored her fourth major crown at the age of 23 when she beat American Jennifer Brady and also secured her second Australian Open title in Melbourne yesterday.
Fans hoping for a repeat of the pair's engrossing US Open semifinal last year were disappointed as Brady froze in the spotlight of her first grand slam final...
