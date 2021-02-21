Sport

Soccer

Safa demands Covid answers from Caf

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
21 February 2021 - 00:00

The South African Football Association (Safa) has written to the continent's football controlling body, the Confederation of African Football (Caf), demanding a full explanation on why SA clubs have faced stringent Covid-19 travel restrictions from the northern parts of the continent in recent weeks.

In addition, Safa made it clear to Caf, after a meeting on Friday with three SA clubs participating in Caf club competitions, that no SA national team or professional club will be forced to host matches outside of SA for feeble Covid-19 related reasons...

